Mizzou appoints interim assistant vice chancellor for Civil Rights & Title IX

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has appointed Andrea "Andy" Hayes as the interim assistant vice chancellor for Civil Rights & Title IX, effective Sept. 1.

Hayes replaces Ellen Eardley, who announced her resignation in July.

“I’m truly honored and excited to be working for this fantastic educational institution,” Hayes said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue to make the University of Missouri a place where students, faculty, staff and alumni thrive.”

The Office for Civil Rights & Title IX primarily handles non-discrimination policies, community education and support resources.

Hayes previously worked for EdCounsel, a law firm that represents public school districts. Hayes was also an assistant prosecuting attorney for Boone County from 2007 to 2015.

“The combination of this recent experience paired with many years as an assistant prosecuting attorney — where I worked with numerous survivors of domestic and sexual abuse — has given me a well-rounded knowledge base and perspective I feel will be necessary for success in this position," Hayes said.