Mizzou assistant athletic director Reiter suspended indefinitely

COLUMBIA - Missouri's "point man" for men's college basketball has been suspended indefinitely after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested him on suspicion of speeding and driving while intoxicated.

Dave Reiter, 36, is an assistant athletic director for strategic communications and handles media communications for the Mizzou men's basketball team.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, they arrested Reiter just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County.

The report said Reiter was taken to the Odessa Police Department and later released.