Mizzou athletics parts ways with longtime radio analyst

Image courtesy of Mizzou News.

COLUMBIA - MU has parted ways with longtime basketball radio analyst Gary Link. Link had been the team's color commentator for more than 20 years.

“Gary Link has been relieved of his duties with Mizzou Athletics, however, it would be inappropriate to comment further on a personnel matter,” department spokesperson Nick Joos said in a statement released Thursday. “The athletic department will work with Mizzou Sports Properties to identify a replacement for Gary on our radio broadcasts.”

The news comes just days before MU is scheduled to play a sold-out game against the University of Kansas on Sunday at the Sprint Center.

Prior to serving the team as color commentator, Link had played for the Tigers from 1970-1974. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.