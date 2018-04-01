Mizzou Baseball Announces 2012 Schedule

COLUMBIA - On Friday, Nov. 18 Mizzou baseball announced its 2012 schedule. The schedule consists of 55 games with 29 of them against teams that qualified for last year's NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will play 33 of their games at Taylor Stadium.

Mizzou will face Auburn in its opening game from Feb. 17-19. This will be the first Southeastern Conference opponent that the Tigers will face since entering their inaugural year as members of the SEC.

The Tigers then begin a 19-game home stand that will begin against Ball State on March 2-4. Official Big 12 play will begin as Mizzou takes on Oklahoma State March 23-25.

Mizzou will take the big stage as they face off against Illinois at Busch Stadium April 11 at 6:35 p.m.

Then in May, the Tigers face off against their second SEC opponent of the 2012 season, Arkansas on May 1 and 2 in Fayetteville.

Finally, the Tigers return home to play the Texas Longhorns May 4-6, Missouri State May 9, Memphis May 11-13, and close the regular season against rival Kansas May 17-19.

The Big 12 Tournament will begin May 23-27, and the NCAA Regional Rounds will open June 1.