Mizzou Baseball Black Team Takes 2-0 Fall World Series Lead

5 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 03 2012 Nov 3, 2012 Saturday, November 03, 2012 5:44:40 PM CDT November 03, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- Team Black used five runs in the first two innings to boost their lead in Mizzou's Fall World Series to two games with a 5-0 eight-inning victory on Saturday in Taylor Stadium. Keaton Steele's productive day at the plate led the way, with two RBI for Team Black. Jace James got his first start on the mound for Mizzou, and responded with four shutout innings in the win as Black was able to control the game from the start.

James opened the game on the mound for the Black team, and got into a jam with two outs after a walk and an infield single by Gavin Stark, but a flyout to center by Josh Lester ended the threat. Dillon Everett led off the bottom of the first with a double down the right field line, and Brannon Champagne's sacrifice bunt advanced Everett to third with one out. Steele's groundout to short allowed Everett to score, giving Black a 1-0 lead. Three straight gold errors then allowed Opel to score, giving Black a 2-0 lead as the game entered the second inning.

Gold followed with a scoreless inning, as only Sean Ullrich reached base on an infield single. Jake Ivory singled up the middle and stole second to lead off the bottom of the frame. A walk and an error then loaded the bases with no outs, and Everett's single to right scored a run. Champagne's chopper scored another run for Black for a 4-0 lead. Tyler House then entered the game for Gold, and Steele's sacrifice fly then tacked on another run for Black, who led 5-0 into the third inning.

Dan Krupa singled to lead off the third, but he was picked off at first by catcher Ivory, and Sal Belfonte's two-out single was the only other hit for Gold in the scoreless frame. Black got back-to-back two-out singles, but Patrick Quintanilla was thrown out trying to advance to third on the second, keeping Black off the board. Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning, with Gold getting their first one-two-three defensive inning of the game.

 

Andrew Hohn entered to pitch for Black in the fifth, and allowed a single to Ullrich with one out in the inning but induced a double play to end the inning. Champagne reached base on error to lead off the bottom of the frame, and a balk by House moved him to second. Steele's sacrifice fly moved him to third, but a strikeout and a groundout ended the inning scoreless. After Gold failed to score again in the top of the sixth, Quintanilla registered a single to right off Kyle Barbeck with one out, the only hit of the frame for Black.

Shane Segovia led off the seventh against Gerrion Grim with a single to right and stole second, but he was thrown out at third on Lester's line-drive single to left. Barbeck held Black off the board again in the bottom of the frame, holding the deficit to five. Breckin Williams entered to pitch for Black in the eighth inning, and Dylan Kelly singled to left to start the action, but Williams responded by forcing outs from three of the next four Black batters.

Black looks to build on their 2-0 series lead on Monday, as Game Three of the Fall World Series will begin at 3:30.

More News

Grid
List

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°
1pm 85°