Mizzou baseball breaks seven-game losing streak against Missouri State

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou baseball snapped its seven-game losing streak Tuesday night against Missouri State due to Shane Benes and Zach Lavy's fifth home runs of the year. All nine Missouri players had a hit in the game, and six players had at least two en route to Mizzou's season-high 17 runs.

RHP Cole Bartlett earned his third win of the season, retiring the first seven batters he faced. Through five innings pitched, Bartlett gave up two hits, one run and one walk, finishing the night with a career-high four strikeouts.

Lavy found himself on top of the leaderboard for Mizzou's offense with three hits and six RBI, which is the most for a Mizzou player in five years. Benes registered three hits and five RBI, including a two-run homer. Marquise Doherty and Ryan Howard both had two hits apiece (Doherty's first career multi-RBi game).

Missouri State walked two runners early in the second, followed by Doherty's RBi single. Connor Brunfield scored Ian Nelson and Doherty to put the Tigers up 3-0 at the end of the second.

The third was just as productive, beginning with Lavi's 17th RBI double of the season. Benes hit a grounder to center to score Lavy, while Doherty hit another RBI to put Mizzou up 6-0.

Missouri State responsed with a solo homer by Spencer Johnson, but Mizzou would score four runs in the inning. Jake Ring and Howard began the inning with a single each, and Lavy brought one home with a sac fly to left. Harris singled up the middle, the Benes hit a two-run blast over the bullpen to put Mizzou up 10-1.

The sixth inning began with an attempted rally by Missouri State with a triple by Steinmetz. Jake Burger, Justin Paulsen and Jeremy Eierman then hit RBI singles to push Missouri State to five. Mizzou answered wth three runs in the sixth of a Benes single and two in the seventh-inning on Lavy's two-run homer.

Paulsen hit the game's fifth homer with a two-run center field hit. Missouri State had a three-run ninth inning but did not get any closer than the 17-9 final.

Mizzou faces Tennesse at Taylor Stadium for a three game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.