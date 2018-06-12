Mizzou Baseball Completes Two-Game Sweep of Arkansas State

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team avoided a collapse against Arkansas State, winning 14-9 and completing a two-game sweep of the Red Wolves.

The Tigers led 13-5 in the fifth inning, but a late Arkansas State rally kept things interesting.

The Red Wolves scored five runs in the last three innings- three in the seventh and two in the ninth- but fell just short of an epic comeback.

Cameron Dulle relieved Nile Ball and closed things down for the Tigers. Dulle faced four batters while letting in two unearned runs in an inning of work.

However, the Red Wolves weren't the only ones to put on an offensive show. The Tigers scored 13 of their 14 runs in the first five innings, seven coming in the fifth inning.

Sophomore first baseman Kameron Misner led the offensive attack for the Tigers, going 2-3 with 4 RBIs and two runs scored. Misner had a 2-RBI single in both the second and fifth innings.

Mark Vierling, Connor Brumfield and Alex Samples all tallied 2 RBIs as well.

Wednesday marked the third time in the last four games that the Tigers have scored more than 10 runs. They scored 12 against LSU and 11 in the first game against Arkansas State.

The Tigers' record improved to 17-5 with Wednesday's win. They will host Mississippi State for a three-game series starting on Friday.