Mizzou Baseball drops second game to LSU, 8-1

BATON ROUGE - After taking the series opener on Friday, LSU rolled past Missouri to clinch the series with an 8-1 win on Friday.

Freshman Tanner Houck picked up the loss for Missouri, going 6.0 innings on the hills while allowing four earned runs off six hits.

LSU got on the board first with a pair of extra base hits in the bottom of the second. Chris Chinea laced an RBI double down the right field to score the first run of the day, followed by Chris Sciambra hitting an RBI triple deep to center to extend LSU's lead to 2-0 over Missouri.

Chinea struck again two innnigs later with a two-run home run to put LSU up 4-0 in the bottom ofthe fourth.

Jake Fraley added a sacrifice flyout to left field to score Connor Hale, stretching LSU's lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Missouri added a run with Ryan Howard hitting a solo home run in top of the seventh to make it 5-1, but LSU would respond with three runs of their own to put the game out reach for Mizzou.

The Tigers will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow in the series finale. First pitch is at 2 P.M. CT.