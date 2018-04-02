Mizzou baseball ends losing skid in Georgia.

ATHENS, Ga. - Mizzou baseball defeated the University of Georgia, 8-5, Friday night.

The win ended a seven-game losing streak for Mizzou (22-9, 5-6 SEC).

The Tigers led wire-to-wire, scoring in the first inning on a two-run homer from junior outfielder Trey Harris to take an early lead.

Mizzou scored five more in the third inning. Both junior Alex Samples and freshman Chris Cornelius picked up 2 RBI with singles in the inning.

Georgia (14-18, 4-7 SEC) responded in the bottom half, getting two runs back on a single from junior Will Campbell and a double from freshman Aaron Schunk.

Mizzou added an insurance run in the fourth, but Georgia continued a comeback effort by scoring two more in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the Tiger lead to 8-5.

Tiger sophomore starting pitcher Michael Plassmeyer was pulled after 3.1 innings. He allowed eight hits and three runs. He was relieved by freshman T.J. Sikkema, who lasted an inning but was pulled after allowing two runs, one earned, in the fifth.

Cole Bartlett (4-0) closed the inning without allowing further damage and finished the game in the same fashion. He ended the Bulldog comeback effort by throwing 4.1 shutout innings to earn the victory.

Mizzou and Georgia will play the rubber match of the series Saturday at 12:30.