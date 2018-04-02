Mizzou Baseball Falls to Auburn

COLUMBIA - Keaton Steele supplied the only run of the game for Mizzou (13-24, 5-14), a solo homer in the second inning, as the Tigers fell to Auburn (25-16, 7-12) by a 3-1 final Friday night at Taylor Stadium. Rob Zastryzny was strong on the mound in eight innings of work, falling to 2-8 after striking out 11 against just one walk, but he allowed two homers to the visitors.

Case Munson's on-base streak of 18 games came to an end in the contest, as the outfielder went 0-for-4 at the dish in the season opener. Auburn's Garrett Cooper was the star of the game offensively, knocking two home runs off Zastryzny to lead the way for Auburn in the Friday night contest.

Auburn struck in the first, as three-straight two-out hits by Cullen Wacker, Cooper and Patrick Savage combined to give the visiting Tigers a 1-0 lead. Steele sent a home run over the wall in left to lead off the bottom of the second, tying the game at one, his third homer of the year. Zastryzny sat Auburn down 1-2-3 in the top of the third, and Kendall Keeton and Logan Pearson both singled to start off the bottom of the frame. Dane Opel wore a curve to load the bases with one out, but Mizzou was unable to score after Opel was picked off in front of a Steel strikeout.

Cooper skied one over the wall in right-center in the fourth, giving Auburn a 2-1 lead. Zastryzny then let the next two batters he faced reach base, but he was able to halt the rally without giving up more runs. Mizzou stranded two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, putting two on with two outs for Opel, but a strikeout ended the frame. Cooper shot another ball over the wall in left to lead off the sixth to give Auburn a 3-1 lead, the only hit of the inning for Auburn.

Zastryzny threw a quick eighth inning before Mizzou went down scoreless in the bottom of the inning. Breckin Williams took over on the mound in the ninth for Mizzou, throwing a scoreless frame to keep the deficit to 3-1. Dillon Everett singled up the middle to start off the bottom of the ninth, and Auburn turned to Terrance Dedrick after a Josh Lester flyout, and he forced a double play off Scott Sommerfeld.

Game two between Mizzou and Auburn is Saturday at 2 p.m.