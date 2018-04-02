Mizzou Baseball Falls to Kansas

Zane Taylor put up the fist score with his home run into center field. Derek Chambers scored in the second inning and Trevor Helms had the run in the 7th. Kyle Mach, Dan Pietroberg and David Cales scored runs in the 9th inning for MU.

By the 6th inning KU put up three runs unanswered runs. Then they added four more in the 8th inning to seal the game.

Mizzou baseball falls to 16-11 overall, and 6-3 in conference play. Kansas is 20-11 overall and 4-5 in conference play. The tigers begin a five game homestand Wednesday night against Missouri State.