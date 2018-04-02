Mizzou Baseball in Big 12 Tourney

But, Jamieson continued, "Right now, we're focused on Oklahoma State to do what we can to win that baseball game."

MU's Nathan Culp, who beat OSU, 9-2, during the regular season, starts Wednesday night. Jamieson thinks that will be an advantage for MU.

"Yeah, it can be, but it's also the second time a team will have seen a guy and, if they make adjustments, then it can be a different story," he explained. "But the thing that we got is, we have a rested number-one pitcher, number-two pitcher. However, you look at Nathan throwing against a number-four or number-five with Oklahoma State. We got things set up pretty good, we just have to play well."

Jamieson thinks his team is ready for the challenge this week.

"Well, I think they're relaxed and that's something we've started playing better when we were relaxed," he added. "I think they're confident and I think they feel they can win this tournament. But I think they feel they are playing their best baseball at the end of the year and that's a comforting feeling for them."

The Tigers swept the defending national champions, the University of Texas Longhorns, last weekend in Columbia to qualify for the Big 12 Tournament.