Mizzou Baseball Outfielder Receives Honor Roll Award

COLUMBIA - Mizzou junior outfielder Dane Opel was named to Collegebaseball360.com's Primetime Performer Weekly Honor Roll for his play last weekend in four Tiger wins, including a three-game sweep of Charlotte over the weekend at Taylor Stadium.

The award program takes into account much more than statistics, it looks into factors such as clutch play, all around performance, and leadership. Opel's hit .462, had five RBI's, scored six runs, and had fifteen total bases on the week and had a huge series in a Tiger sweep over Charlotte, a team that ranked among CollegeBaseball360.com's. He closed the series by hitting his second home run of the week, an opposite field shot to left. Opel leads the Tigers with a .375 batting average and four home runs. With the sweep of Charlotte over the weekend Mizzou men's baseball team improved 8-5 overall on the season and is on a six-game winning streak. Next up for the Tigers is a mid-week series with North Dakota at Taylor Stadium.