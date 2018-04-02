Mizzou Baseball Raises $12,496 for Joplin Little Leagues

COLUMBIA - Mizzou baseball raised $12,496 for the Joplin, Missouri Little Leagues with its Joplin Relief Games against Iowa over the weekend. The baseball program partnered with Daniel Boone Little League, the Diamond Council, BC Baseball and The Callaway Bank to create a welcoming atmosphere for fans at Taylor Stadium. Large crowds packed the stands and helped raise the money, which will go directly to helping Joplin Little League rebuild its fields, which were ravaged by a tornado on May 22, 2011.



Ticket sales proved to be a major source of revenue generated by the two-day event as a total of $3,710 was brought in through ticket sales alone. The sale of former Mizzou baseball jerseys raised $2,250 and $4,081 was collected in private donations. Also concession sales amounted to $620 sales after Wonder and Farmland generously donated the hot dogs and buns for the event. Rounding out the revenue generated, raffle sales pulled in $910 while a silent auction and online auction combined to pull in $925.



All of the money raised will go directly to helping rebuild the fields for Joplin Little League. Following the tornado, the Little League received plenty of supplies and equipment but was left with the daunting task of rebuilding its fields. The purpose of last weekend's event was to raise money specifically to help create a place for Joplin Little League to play this year.