Mizzou baseball swept by UW-Milwaukee

COLUMBIA - Though pitching was strong again for the Tigers, as Peter Fairbanks allowed just one earned run over 6.0 innings while striking out five, Mizzou dropped its third consecutive game to Milwaukee 3-1 on Sunday at Taylor Stadium. Junior Zach hit his first Division I home run in the loss for the Tigers. Their record drops to 10-4 on the season, with three of their four losses coming this weekend.

Logan Pearson had his second consecutive multiple-hit game, going 2-for-3 after his three hits Saturday.

Milwaukee took an early lead off a leadoff error by Brett Peel, which came around to score on a double-play ball followed by a hit-and-run. Fairbanks struck out Milwaukee's clean-up hitter, Sam Koenig, to send the first to the bottom half. No luck for the Tigers in that inning, but Fairbanks started off the second 1-2-3.

Mizzou was held without a hit until the bottom of the fifth by Mulwaukee srarter Joe Pavlovich. Pearson hit an infield ball off of Pavlovich with two outs which led to nothing. A hit on a one-out sacrifice fly would push the Milwaukee lead to 2-0 after the top of the sixth.

Mizzou looked to end their scoreless run at the top of the sixth with Peel and Jake Ring drawing one-out walks consecutively, and then pulling off the double steal to improve their base positions to second and third. However, Ryan Howard flew out to shallow right and Josh Lester then struck out, ending the inning with the Tigers still scoreless.

Breckin Williams relieved Fairbanks at the top of the seventh. Williams allowed a leadoff double, and that runner scored on a two-out single by Nick Unes, pushing Milwaukee's lead to 3-0.

Lavy hit his home run to lead off the seventh for the Tigers, who them got a one-out hit from Pearson, but Jake Ivory hit into a 1-4-3 double play ending the threat.

Jack Klages led off the eighth with a hit and was pinch-ran for by Case Munson. He was thrown out at second while trying to take an extra base. The next two Tiger batters went out in order.

Austin Tribby worked a shutout ninth but the Tigers could not capitalize on his success, ending the game with a 3-1 loss.

Mizzou baseball next plays Tuesday against Truman State at Taylor Stadium, with the first pitch being scheduled for 6 p.m.