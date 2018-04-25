Mizzou baseball takes on in state rival for Its On Us Night

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team will look to collect their fourth win in just their past five games against in-state foe No. 18 Missouri State on Tuesday night.

The Tigers are coming off a weekend series against the tenth ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, two games to one. This was Mizzou’s first series win over Vanderbilt in program history.

Last Friday, Tyler LaPlante delivered a strong six innings, only giving up one run, while Bryce Montes De Oca threw two innings in the Tigers 3-1 win over the Commodores. Nile Ball was credited with the save. Freshman Mark Vierling snapped an 0-for-21 hitting streak with a two-run, go ahead pinch hit single in the eighth inning, securing the win for Mizzou.

Missouri State leads the all-time series over the Tigers, 29-27.

Earlier this season, Mizzou and Missouri State met once and the Tigers came away with the win, 8-6. Prior to this matchup, MSU had won six of the last seven contests, dating back to 2014.

Junior RHP Brian Sharp will get the start on the mound for the Tigers on Tuesday, in just his third start this season. So far this season, Sharp has been one of the Tiger’s top throwers with an ERA of 1.80 in just seven appearances and two starts.

Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Game coverage can be seen on SEC Network+.