Mizzou Baseball Televised Four Times Through SEC

COLUMBIA -- With the Mizzou baseball program entering its inaugural season as a member of the Southeastern Conference, the program will see four of its games televised to a national audience as part of the SEC's television deal, which is widely accepted as the nation's premier college baseball television package.

The Tigers will appear on ESPNU twice while appearing on the SEC Network through Fox Sports for two additional games. Mizzou's only home game as part of the SEC television deal will be on Saturday, March 30, when No. 10 LSU visits Taylor Stadium for a 1 p.m. tilt.

Three additional games for the Tigers will appear on national TV this year, including two on ESPNU. Mizzou's April 6 battle at Georgia will be televised in primetime on ESPNU at 7 p.m. (CT) while the Tigers' date with No. 2 Vanderbilt will be also be featured on ESPNU at 4 p.m. on April 13. In addition to the two ESPNU games and the home game with No. 10 LSU, Mizzou's May 11 game at Alabama will air live on Fox Sports-Midwest at 1 p.m.

Mizzou Baseball Television Dates -

March 30 vs. No. 10 LSU - 1 p.m. - Fox Sports

April 6 at Georgia - 7 p.m. - ESPNU

April 13 at No. 2 Vanderbilt - 4 p.m. - ESPNU

May 11 at Alabama - 1 p.m. - Fox Sports