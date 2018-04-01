Mizzou Baseball Tops Nebraska Omaha

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou (9-12) reached double-digit runs for the second straight game as the Tigers beat Nebraska Omaha by an 11-4 final Wednesday afternoon at Taylor Stadium. Griffin Goodrich (2-0) got the win for Mizzou, as he threw three innings of no-hit baseball, issuing just one walk in his appearance.



Offensively, the Tigers were boosted offensively by Dillon Everett and Keaton Steele, who each had three RBI in the contest and combined to go 4-for-9 from the dish in the 11-run outburst. Center fielder Logan Pearson led all players with three runs in the game, and designated hitter Jake Ivory took advantage of his start by notching two RBI on two doubles.



Jace James started the game and retired the first two batters he faced, and the Mavericks threatened with a double after a walk, but Dane Opel gunned the runner at home as he tried to score on a base hit. Mizzou threatened with two outs in the first as Kendall Keeton laced a double to left after a Dylan Kelly walk, but they were both left stranded to end the scoreless first. Nebraska-Omaha had two on with two outs in the second, but Pearson nailed a runner at home to end the frame, the second outfield assist of the game for Mizzou at the dish. Case Munson singled to start the bottom of the inning, and he scored with two outs on Ivory's double down the third-base line to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead after two.



Goodrich took over on the bump in the third, working a 1-2-3 frame before the Tigers went down scoreless in the bottom of the inning. After a quiet top of the fourth, Mizzou got two base runners with one out, and Ivory hit a double off the left field wall to push the lead to 2-0. Dillon Everett grounded out to second, scoring Steele for a 3-0 edge.



Both teams went scoreless in the fifth, and Peter Fairbanks retired the Mavericks in order in the sixth. Steele led off the bottom of the inning with an infield single, and he came around to score on a single by Everett. Back-to-back doubles from Opel and Kelly burst the game open to put Mizzou on top 6-0, and Josh Lester's groundout to second pushed across the Tigers' seventh run.



Back-to-back batters reached base for UNO with two outs in the seventh, and Jake Walsh struck out the lone batter he faced in the frame. Pearson reached third with one out in the bottom of the inning, and Everett singled with two outs to push the Mizzou lead to 8-0 after seven.



The Mavericks got on the board in the eighth, pushing four runs across in the frame, all charged to Ryan Yuengel. The Tigers answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs on a bases-clearing double by Steele for an 11-4 lead. Steele pitched the game's final frame, holding UNO off the board.



Mizzou takes on LSU over the weekend in its third SEC series of the season.