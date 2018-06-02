Mizzou Basketball Closes Regular Season Play at Tennessee

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball completes its first regular season of play in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday as the Tigers face one of the country's hottest teams, the Tennessee Volunteers, on Saturday afternoon in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Missouri is playing some of its best basketball down the stretch and has won four of its last five games, including its most recent road decision at South Carolina (90-68) on Feb. 28. Missouri has been outstanding from the floor during those five games averaging 83.6 points on 53.3 percent shooting. Missouri is coming off a resounding 93-63 win over Arkansas to finish the home slate. The Tigers got 24 points and 11 rebounds from senior Laurence Bowers in his final home game and 23 from sophomore Jabari Brown. Over the last three games the Tigers are averaging 90.7 points and shooting 61.4 percent from the floor in wins against South Carolina, LSU and Arkansas.

Missouri is in the midst of its fifth consecutive 20-win campaign, a new school record. The Tigers have actually won 23+ games each of the last four seasons and need one more win to match that feat as well.

MU had also won 20+ games in four consecutive years from 1988-92 and 1979-83 before eclipsing that mark.