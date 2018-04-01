Mizzou Basketball Continues to Struggle on the Road

LEXINGTON, KY - It's no secret the Missouri Tigers have struggled on the road this season - losing a total of seven games on an opponent's home court. Of those games - five of the losses have been by a total of less than 10 points - including Saturday's overtime loss at Kentucky.



Missouri point guard and team co-captain Phil Pressey has felt the brunt of team's road struggles lately - but he isn't the only one who is struggling in late game situations.

In the final minute of regulation and overtime of those five games, the Tigers have shot just 3 of 15 from behind the arc, 5 of 18 from the field and 7 of 11 from the line while drawing 11 fouls and tallying 5 turnovers.

On Saturday, Pressey scored 27 points with 10 assists - but struggled to help the Tigers secure a win.

"It's hard to even say anything about Phil because we aren't even in the game if Phil doesn't even play the way he plays," Coach Haith said. "He had a tough play where he came off and jumped in the air to shoot it, if he had just kept attacking, I think that's what we want him to do."



Foul trouble has also played a big role in the late losses for the Tigers. Missouri players have only fouled out of the game a total of six times this year - five coming from Tiger forwards. This season, Mizzou's big guys have picked up four fouls during a game a total of 18 times, nine of which have come in games where the Tigers picked up a loss.

During Saturday's game, Laurence Bowers picked up his fifth foul with 1:31 left in regulation and the game tied at 71.



"As a player, you always want to be out there on the court, in the trenches," said Lawrence Bowers. "Me fouling out, it was hard for me to watch but I thought I was supporting my teammates from the bench and we've just got to continue to work and be tougher."



With four games left on the regular season schedule, the Tigers will play on the road two more times and could desperately use a win away from home.