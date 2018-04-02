Mizzou Basketball Enjoys Great Fall Semester in Classroom

COLUMBIA -- Missouri Basketball has enjoyed a tremendous fall semester in more ways than one. In addition to opening the year 9-1 and ranked No. 12 nationally, Frank Haith's Tigers handled their business in the classroom as well, bettering a 3.0 grade-point average as a team, the highest in more than a decade.



"I'm so proud of our guys and their efforts in the classroom," Head Coach Frank Haith said. "We demand a lot from them throughout the year and they delivered in a big way, which deserves recognition. I also want to acknowledge Tami Chievous and our coaching staff. Both Tami and our coaches work with our guys every day to make sure they are up to date on their coursework, because it's not easy balancing class, practice, travel and competition. This is just a tremendous team accomplishment."



One of those standouts in the classroom is Laurence Bowers who has already graduated from Mizzou and is just one semester shy of finishing his master's degree in Heath Education & Promotion. In addition to nearing the completion of a graduate degree Bowers leads the Tigers on the hardwood averaging 16.3 points per game. He recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his Tiger career during Monday's 102-51 win against South Carolina State.



Missouri returns to action on Saturday afternoon vs. Illinois in the annual Bud Light Braggin' Rights Game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Game time is slated for 5 p.m. and it will be nationally televised on ESPN2.