Mizzou Basketball Misses out on Sheldon Mitchell

COLUMBIA - Sheldon Mitchell has decided to don black and gold for his collegiate basketball career. Not for the Tigers, but for the Commodores.

The four-star recruit from Virginia announced via Twitter on Friday that he had committed to play for Vanderbilt. Mitchell had narrowed his options to Vanderbilt and Missouri after an initial commit to Wake Forest. When Jeff Bzdelik resigned as the Deacons' Head Coach, Mitchell reopened recruiting.

According to 247 Sports, Mitchell also fielded offers from University of California, Charlotte University, and Clemson. Mizzou's current recruiting class is ranked 21 in the nation and third in the SEC by 247 Sports. Commitments for Kim Anderson's first recruiting class as head coach include JaKeenan Gant, Namon Wright, Keith Shamburger and D'Angelo Allen.