Mizzou Basketball's Unlikely Fan Favorite

As a walk-on, Berardini has had his struggles, but veteran Tigers such as Jason Horton, Marshall Brown and Kalen Grimes have helped him.

"[They] opened up to me and that meant a lot to me because I looked up to them as these guys in my class that were all highly recruited and all top-100 players in high school," he explained. "It meant a lot to me for them to open up to me and kind of welcome me as a part of the team."

But the Tigers aren't the only ones welcoming Berardini to the team, thanks to his fan support.

"They know I'm one of them and that when I step out on the floor, for however long it is, there's a part of them with me out there," he said. "And something like that you just can't get in professional sports, and that kind of passion and intensity is really really special to me."