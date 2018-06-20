Mizzou Basketball Send-Off Set for Wednesday

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Department of Athletics has announced an invitation to all Mizzou basketball fans to come to Mizzou Arena and help send off the team as they head to Omaha, Nebraska for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The send-off will be held at 12:30 on the south side of Mizzou Arena.

Coach Haith will address the crowd on the south side of Mizzou Arena before the team boards the bus for departure. The Mizzou fan base has been great during the Tigers' run to a school record 30-4 overall record and a Big 12 Tournament Championship. Mizzou supporters showed up by the thousands to watch Selection Sunday with the entire team and lined the streets of Kansas City as the bus arrived to the Sprint Center for the Big 12 title game.

Fans are once again invited to be a part of this memorable season and show their support to Coach Haith and his staff along with the Tiger team that has put together the winningest four-year stretch in Mizzou history at the send-off.