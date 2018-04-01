Mizzou Basketball Signs Texas High School Champion

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball Head Coach Kim Anderson announced his first signing Monday as D'Angelo Allen, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Dallas, Texas. Allen signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Missouri and play basketball for the Tigers next season.

Known for his athleticism and defensive versatility, Allen was a part of three Texas Class 4A State Championship teams and helped the Knights reach four consecutive state title games, winning it all in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

"We are excited to add D'Angelo to our family here at Missouri," Head Coach Kim Anderson said. "D'Angelo is an outstanding young man and comes from an tremendous program at Dallas Kimball High School. He has a winner's mentality and helped his team to three state titles in four years, so he does whatever it takes to help his team win. He can score, rebound, defend and block shots, and I really appreciate his willingness to put team success over his personal accolades. He is going to be a great addition to our program."

Allen led Kimball back to the state title game in 2014, scoring 11 points and blocking five shots in a 60-56 semifinal win over Beaumont Central. The athletic wing blocked a potential game-tying shot with just 20 seconds left in regulation to start a fast break and help the Knights ice the four-point victory. Allen continued his great all-around play in the state championship game, scoring 10 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four more shots in a 52-37 win over Amarillo. The victory helped Head Coach Royce Johnson's Knights finish the year 25-7.

For his efforts, Allen was named to the Class 4A State Championship All-Tournament Team and accomplished the rare feat of playing in four consecutive Texas Class 4A state title games. He also finished his career as Kimball's all-time leader in career starts, breaking the mark once held by former Texas A&M star, Acie Law IV. In addition to his All-Tournament accolades, Allen was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A All-Star Team as a senior and was an All-Region II pick. He finished the year averaging 13.3 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Knights as a senior.

Allen will be a freshman on the Mizzou roster in 2014-15 and selected the Tigers over Oklahoma, Marquette, Houston and Georgetown.