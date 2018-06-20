Mizzou basketball suspends Terrence Phillips
COLUMBIA - Terrence Phillips has been suspended indefinitely from the Mizzou Men's Basketball team for what team officials are calling "a violation of team policy."
"Phillips' future status with the program will be determined in coordination with campus and department leadership," read a team statement.
Phillips, a junior who has played primarily as the backup point guard for Mizzou, has averaged 2.5 points a game in 20 appearances this season.
