Mizzou Basketball Transfer Showcases Multiple Talents

COLUMBIA -- Before last season Keion Bell transferred from Pepperdine to Mizzou. The Missouri senior has talent that extends beyond the basketball court, though.

Bell says his mom, despite being a single parent, did an exceptional job because she always made sure her son had everything he needed.



Now Bell has everything he needs to find success on the basketball court.

Before he even played a game as a Tiger, Keion Bell was showing his talents, his musical talents with a song about the 2011-12 Mizzou basketball team.



"I did that for the team," Bell said. "Coach Fuller begged me to do that. I told him no a couple times, but he begged me to do it. I did that for those guys."



"Keion's extrememly talented. All the things that he's capable of doing. He's a singer, a rapper, a dancer and a basketball player," head coach Frank Haith said.



The renaissance man says he's interested in all forms of art, from music, to movies, to paintings. Last year he released a mix tape called "90's Made Me."



"Since I was young I've always been a wordsmith. I just like hearing stories and hearing authors and artists tell their stories and that's what music is to me," Bell explained.



The message in his music is simple: be yourself.



"A lot of artists try to create a lifestyle through their music. If you're not actually genuine in your music, it's not going to be successful," Bell said.



Speaking of success, Bell says he is perfect in career dunk contests, from jumping over seven people at Pepperdine, to jumping over six at Mizzou.



"At Pepperdine I thought it was edited. Maybe like videoshopped, but to see it live was amazing. He got the number one play on SportsCenter," senior Michael Dixon said.



"I don't necessarily do that for me, the dunk contest and stuff," Bell said. "The team and the fans, they enjoy that more than I do. I'm not just a dunker."



"Obviously you can't bring a prop out there and jump over 7 guys, but you see that kind of explosiveness. You know that he can finish," Haith said.



And when it comes to finishing, Bell hopes the final season of his college career is his best.





"When you have those qualities people are attracted to you, so he can be a tremendous leader for us," Haith said.



"Obviously he's the total package. I just think a lot of people haven't heard of him because at Pepperdine they weren't winning, but I think here that's going to change," senior Laurence Bowers said.



And much like his dunks, his future seems limitless.



"Hopefully somewhere playing basketball and if not hopefully somewhere making music or if not, I can always work for you, right? Hahaha," Bell said.



Bell says he's also a religious person. His mom used to pick him up early from basketball practice so he could get to church to sing in the choir.

Bell and the Tigers play an exhibition game Monday night against Northwest Missouri State.