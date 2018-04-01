Mizzou Beats North Carolina in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, LA - The University of Missouri football team beat the University of North Carolina in the Advocare Independence Bowl 41 to 24.

Mizzou came out strong after North Carolina scored the first touchdown. The Tigers racked up 31 points in first half. That's a school record for most points scored in the first half of a bowl game. It also breaks the most points scored in any half in Independence Bowl history.

Missouri quarterback James Franklin won the bowl MVP with 132 yards passing with a passing touchdown along with 142 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns.

The big buzz along with the game was an incident right before the competition started. A pre-game fan ceremy ended up going awry when Truman the Tiger lost his grip on the trophy and broke the Independence Bowl crystal bowl. Organizers purchased a crystal vase from a local jewlery store as a replacement before the game was over.

The bowl game was the football team's final game as a member of the Big 12. Missouri joines the Southeastern Conference next summer.