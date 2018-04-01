Mizzou boosts receiving core with addition of Alabama transfer

COLUMBIA – Mizzou football announced former University of Alabama wide receiver Chris Black will transfer to the program with immediate eligibility.

Black ended his career with the Crimson Tide with 25 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his Alabama career involved the four-star prospect playing behind the likes of Amari Cooper, Christion Jones and DeAndrew White, all of whom are playing in the NFL.

Coming out of high school in Jacksonville, Florida, Black was ranked among the top-50 players nationally.

Already a graduate of Alabama, Black will continue his studies as a post-graduate, fifth-year senior at MU. He has one year of football eligibility remaining.

Black and junior college transfer Dominic Collins, who announced his decision to join the Tigers last week, are among the most experienced receivers on the team.

Juniors Nate Brown and J’Mon Moore are the only other upperclassmen who are part of the Tigers’ receiving core.