Mizzou Can't Bulldog Aggies

Mizzou dropped a heartbreaker to Texas A&M, 54-51, in front of a sparse crowd of 6,557 in Mizzou Arena. After the Tigers led by five at the half, and by as many as 10 in the second half, the Aggies fought back with just under three minutes remaining and took a 52-51 lead on Dominique Kirk's three-pointer. Kirk played all 40 minutes, registering 11 points. Acie Law scored 15 points to lead the Aggies.

Thomas Gardner led the Tigers with 19 first-half points, but could only muster a single deuce in the second half, for 21 total. Gardner had a chance to tie the game on a long, in-bound pass with 1.2 seconds remaining, but his three-point attempt glanced off the front rim. Senior guard Jimmy McKinney added 14 points.

In a game full of turnovers, Texas A&M had 13 and Mizzou 14. The telling statistic, however, was Missouri's inability to hit from beyond the arc. The Tigers shot an abysmal two for 16 from downtown, with both by Gardner who hit two out of nine. MU's Marshall Brown hit a jumper with 6:02 remaining in the game, the last time the Tigers scored. An 8-0 run by the Aggies, and another poor defensive showing by the Tigers, sealed the victory for A&M.

The loss dropped Mizzou to 11-13 overall, 4-9 in the Big 12. The Tigers play Colorado in Boulder this Saturday, and Iowa State in Ames next Tuesday. MU closes out the regular season at home against Nebraska on Sunday, March 5.