Mizzou Commit Looks to Add Size Next Year

CHESTERFIELD, MO -- It's no secret the Mizzou basketball program could use more size this season. Luckily enough, help is on the way to Columbia from St. Louis.

Marquette High School's Ryan Rosburg is 6-foot-10 and has added to his game in his senior season.

"I've been more assertive with myself and trying to take over games instead of letting other people take over," Rosburg said.

Just a year ago, Rosburg thought he had no chance of signing with Mizzou.

"Zero percent, absolutely not. The whole recruiting thing for me was so weird," said Rosburg. "Coach Haith took the job and everything took off from their and my dream came true."

Just like his high school coach did a couple of decades ago when he was a part of the Tiger basketball program.

"It was absolutely awesome. A great experience to be there. I wouldn't be where I'm at now without Coach Stewart and the staff there," Shane Matzen said.

Coach Shane Matzen grew up here in mid-Missouri and played on the Eldon High School basketball team inside this gym and then went to Missouri and was part of the Tiger basketball program from 1986-90 as a student manager.

"We had the best water and the absolute best towels in the nation provided to those players and that had to be the key reason why we were number one in the country for awhile," Matzen added.

"He wasn't very biased and he made sure it was my decision. Now that I am going there, there are so many stories about Norm Stewart and all the things they did back in the day," Rosburg said.

Matzen says Rosburg reminds him of a former Tiger.

"You're going to be getting a guy with an old school game. You're going to be getting a bigger version of Greg Church who played inside for Mizzou with that same ferocity of going after the ball and going after the basket," Matzen said.

This season they share more than just success at Marquette, but mutual affection for Mizzou.

"After my visit, I just had chills thinking about playing in Mizzou Arena in front of fans. I just loved it," Rosburg said.

"That old chant, 'Let's take that ball and shove it in,' the old chant the Antlers do, they're going to bring it back and it's going to be in force because that's what his game's all about," Matzen said.

Ryan's older brother, Andy Rosburg, is walk-on playing with the Missouri basketball team this season.