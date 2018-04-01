Mizzou Confident in Team's Run Game without Josey

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri is optimistic it can find success through its running game despite the loss of last year's leading rusher Henry Josey.

Offensive coordinator Dave Yost says Kendial Lawrence currently is projected as the starter, but the team isn't afraid to use different tailbacks for specialized situations.

Lawrence began the 2011 season atop the depth chart but broke his left fibula in practice prior to the second game at Arizona State. De'Vion Moore then suffered a high ankle sprain in the first series against the Sun Devils, paving the way for Josey.

But Josey tore his left ACL, MCL and patellar tendon in November against Texas and finished the season with 1,168 rushing yards in 10 games.

Coach Gary Pinkel says there's no rush to play Josey this year.