Mizzou confirms Michael Porter Jr. cleared to play

COLUMBIA - It's the day Tigers fans have been waiting for; the return of Michael Porter Jr.

Mizzou Athletics confirmed Porter is cleared to play basketball. The announcement came during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports tweeted on Thursday that the 19-year-old has been cleared to resume basketball activities.

The freshman phenom has played only two minutes in the season opener against Iowa State, where he recorded two points.

Porter underwent back surgery in mid-November, and was expected to miss the rest of the season. But he has been posting cryptic messages on social media since he was hurt, giving Tigers fans hope he could return in time for the SEC and NCAA tournament.

Just because he has been cleared, however, doesn't mean he will return immediately. Coach Cuonzo Martin has said multiple times Porter would need significant practice time and won't be rushed into a game.