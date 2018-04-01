Mizzou defeats Ole Miss 5-0 in SEC opener

OXFORD, Miss - Mizzou Women's Soccer made easy work of the Rebels defeating them 5-0 on the road in Oxford Friday night. It was the first SEC test for both teams on the year and marked the most goals recorded by the squad in a conference match in its brief SEC history.

While Mississippi was not able to find the back of the net, they did put up twelve shots. It was the work of sophomore keeper Kelsey Dossey (Plainfield, Ind.), two saves, that made it possible for Missouri to walk away with the win. It was the first shutout of her career.

Missouri's offense evidently shared the ball Friday night as five seperate playes found their way onto the scorecard. Amanda Shaw (Carmel, Ind.) recorded the first goal of her collegiate career in the 60th minute. Sarah Luebbert (Jefferson City, Mo.) scored her fifth goal of the season which leads the team, she also had an assist.

The Rebels fall to 4-3 on the year and will next be tested this Sunday at home against South Alabama. The Tigers improve to 5-2 and will continue their conference play against the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept 15.