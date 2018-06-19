Mizzou Diver Named to SEC Diver of the Week

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou junior diver David Bonuchi was named the Southeastern Conference Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. He is the second Tiger to earn an SEC weekly award, joining Loren Figueroa, who claimed SEC Female Diver of the Week honors last week.

The Columbia, Mo., native swept the 1 and 3-meter dives in Mizzou's dual against Missouri State on October 20. Bonuchi claimed the 3-meter after scoring 435.75 points, the highest total posted in the SEC this season. He also scored 354.53 to win the 1-meter dive. The event titles upped Bonuchi's career total to 12 in just over two seasons as a Tiger.

Bonuchi is coming off a sensational sophomore season where he earned three All-America honors after finishes of second (platform), fourth (3-meter) and sixth (1-meter) at the 2012 NCAA Championships.

The honor marks the second conference weekly award of Bonuchi's career, as he earned Big 12 Diver of the Week honors on December 15, 2010.

Bonuchi and the Mizzou swimming and diving team returns to the pool on Friday, October 26 when the squad hosts Arkansas, Kentucky and SIU at 2 p.m. at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.