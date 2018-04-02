Mizzou DT Richardson Set to Make First Start

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Sheldon Richardson will get his first career start for Missouri this weekend. It's been a long time coming.

The 290-pound defensive tackle from St. Louis was rated the best player in the state and one of the best in the country when he signed a national letter of intent in 2009. He began his career at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, Calif., after being declared academically ineligible.

After reneging on a verbal commitment to Southern California, Richardson finally hit the Missouri practice field in August. He'll start Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma State in place of Terrell Resonno, who injured his right knee last week.