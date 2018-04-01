Mizzou Eliminated in 13 Inning Game Against Baylor

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - In their second elimination game of the day, the No. 5 Missouri softball team faced Big 12 opponent Baylor. The game was scoreless through 12.5 innings proving to be a battle between pitchers. Chelsea Thomas was on the mound again for the Tigers getting 19 strike-outs in the game only giving up 8 hits while Whitney Canion pitched for Baylor getting 11 strike-outs and limiting the Tigers to 2 hits.

In the bottom of the 13th inning, Baylor's Holly Holl hit a walk-off home run to win it for Baylor. Missouri ends the season with a record of 53-10, becoming the third Big 12 team to be eliminated from the Women's College World Series. Baylor advances to play No. 1 ranked Arizona State on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 P.M. CT on ESPN.

KOMU will have complete highlights on Sunday's KOMU 8 Sports Show at 10:30 with Chris Gervino along with post game from Oklahoma City.