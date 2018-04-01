Mizzou Eliminated in 13 Inning Game Against Baylor

6 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, June 04 2011 Jun 4, 2011 Saturday, June 04, 2011 9:33:00 PM CDT June 04, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Ashley Colley
loading

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - In their second elimination game of the day, the No. 5 Missouri softball team faced Big 12 opponent Baylor. The game was scoreless through 12.5 innings proving to be a battle between pitchers. Chelsea Thomas was on the mound again for the Tigers getting 19 strike-outs in the game only giving up 8 hits while Whitney Canion pitched for Baylor getting 11 strike-outs and limiting the Tigers to 2 hits.

In the bottom of the 13th inning, Baylor's Holly Holl hit a walk-off home run to win it for Baylor. Missouri ends the season with a record of 53-10, becoming the third Big 12 team to be eliminated from the Women's College World Series. Baylor advances to play No. 1 ranked Arizona State on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 P.M. CT on ESPN.

KOMU will have complete highlights on Sunday's KOMU 8 Sports Show at 10:30 with Chris Gervino along with post game from Oklahoma City.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
8pm 26°
9pm 26°
10pm 26°
11pm 26°