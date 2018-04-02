Mizzou Extends Win Streak to Five with Win at Texas Tech

5 years 11 months 4 days ago Friday, April 27 2012 Apr 27, 2012 Friday, April 27, 2012 8:29:24 PM CDT April 27, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

LUBBOCK, TX -- The Mizzou baseball team scored seven runs in the fourth inning as it defeated Texas Tech, 9-0, on Friday night at Rip Griffin Park. The win for the Tigers is their fifth straight and moves their overall record to 23-17 and 7-9 in Big 12 play. Mizzou hit three doubles, a home run and two bunt singles in the seven-run fourth as that was all the offense Mizzou needed as starter Rob Zastryzny earned his fourth win of the season after throwing a complete game shutout, allowing just seven hits.

The seven runs by the Tigers in the fourth was their most in an inning since scoring eight against Central Arkansas on March 27 earlier this season. It is also their most in a Big 12 game since scoring nine in the sixth inning against Texas A&M on April 30 last season at Taylor Stadium. At the plate, Mizzou was led by designated hitter Scott Sommerfeld, who went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBI. The four-hit night for Sommerfeld marks the first four-hit game in his career. Blake Brown also went 3-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

In the top of the first inning, Champagne laced a one-out double into left field as he reached base safely for the 32nd consecutive game, matching the school record held by Aaron Senne. The streak is also the longest active streak in the Big 12 this season and just two off the best streak by any Big 12 player in 2012 (Mark Payton - Texas). But he was stranded there after a Ben Turner strikeout and a groundout off the bat of Brown.

Zastryzny came out in the bottom of the first inning and allowed a lead-off double to Tech's Jamodrick McGruder, who has reached base safely in 42 of the Raiders' 44 games this season. He was sacrificed to third and then Zastryzny got three-hole hitter Barrett Barnes to line out to second base and struck out Scott LeJune as both teams stranded leadoff doubles in the first.

The Tigers threatened to score again in the second as Dane Opel was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. After a strikeout by Andreas Plackis, Sommerfeld singled to short and Opel moved to third on an error, putting him 90 feet from home with just one out. But Dillon Everett popped up to short and Conner Mach flew out to deep center to end the threat. Mizzou stranded four runners through the first two innings.

Zastryzny again allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in the second as Bo Altobelli singled on the infield and again, the Raider sacrificed the runner, this time to second base. But Zastryzny got out of the jam again by getting nine-hole hitter Tim Proudfoot to fly out to right field for the third out.

In the top of the third inning, the first two batters were retired before Eric Garcia reached on a three-base error by Altobelli at the catcher spot as he air-mailed a throw into right field on a bunt off the bat of Garcia. With a chance to drive in the run, Brown worked the count to 3-0 before flying out to center field on a full count to end the inning.

The Tigers got on the board in the fourth inning as back-to-back doubles by Opel and Plackis put them on top, 1-0. Opel laced his double - a leadoff shot - into left center before Plackis tallied his fifth RBI of the season on a ball scorched into right field. Then with Plackis on second, Sommerfeld laid down a perfect sacrifice to advance Plackis who eventually scored on the play thanks to some heads-up base running as Tech starter John Neely misplayed the ball at first. Sommerfeld was credited with a hit and RBI on the bunt as he put Mizzou on top, 2-0.

Sommerfeld then advanced to second on a steal and Everett walked, bringing up Mach with two on and no outs. He attempted to sacrifice the runners but again Tech struggled fielding the bunt as he reached on a hit to load the bases. That brought in Champagne who hit into a fielder's choice at home plate, but Turner bailed him out with a double to left center, scoring two more Tiger runs as they took a 4-0 lead. An RBI groundout by Garcia made it 5-0 Tigers and then Brown launched his team-best eighth homer of the season to put Mizzou on top, 7-0. Opel then struck out to end the seven-run inning.

The Tigers added another run in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout by Champagne to go up 8-0 and Zastryzny continued to deal in the bottom of the frame, pitching around a pair of two-out singles with a strikeout, sending the game to the sixth inning. Mizzou added another run in the eighth and that was all that Mizzou needed behind Zastryzny.

Mizzou and Texas Tech will play again Saturday at 5 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 30°
11am 32°
12pm 35°
1pm 35°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

9:00a
Megyn Kelly TODAY
10:00a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
11:00a
Rachael Ray
9:00a
The Steve Wilkos Show
10:00a
Jerry Springer
11:00a
Jerry Springer

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld