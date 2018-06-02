Mizzou Falls Four Spots in AP Poll

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers fell four spots this week in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Last week, Mizzou fell on the road to unranked LSU, 73-70, before picking up a home win against unranked Auburn, 91-77.

Florida is the only other school from the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 25. The Gators moved up to No. 2 behind No. 1 Indiana after both Michigan (now third) and Kansas (now fifth) suffered losses last week. Ole Miss was the third SEC school ranked in the Top 25 last week. The Rebels fell out of the rankings after losing to Florida and unranked Kentucky last week.

Duke moves up to the fourth spot while Gonzaga moves to sixth followed by Miami, Syracuse and Ohio State rounding out the Top 10.

Missouri travels to Texas A&M on Thursday for an 8 p.m. game on ESPN2 before hosting Ole Miss on Saturday for a noon game on CBS.