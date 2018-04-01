Mizzou Falls to Ball State in Home Opener

6 years 4 weeks 1 day ago Friday, March 02 2012 Mar 2, 2012 Friday, March 02, 2012 8:27:00 PM CST March 02, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: MUTigers
loading

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers (2-5) lost their home opener to the Ball State Cardinals (2-4) by a final score of 5-2 at Taylor Stadium.

Eric Anderson started for the Tigers and went 6 1/3 innings, giving up 8 hits and 5 runs, while striking out 3 and walking just 1 batter.

Ball State got the scoring started in the second inning with four straight singles and a Mizzou error, all with two outs, to put the Cardinals up 2-0.

The Tigers tied up the score in the bottom of the inning with a one out triple by first baseman Landon Lucansky that drove in Scott Somerfeld and Ben Turner. 3 of the Tigers 5 hits in the game came in the second inning.

Ball State got back on with a lead-off homerun in the fourth, and added to the lead in the seventh with a triple with one on and a suicide squeeze following that to increase the lead to 5-2.

Tiger relief pitcher Jeff Emens shut-out the Cardinals the rest of the way, but the Tigers offense was unable to generate any more run support. Emens has yet to give up a run in his five appearances this season.

Missouri plays game two of three against Ball State Saturday at 2pm. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 25°
12am 26°
1am 26°
2am 26°