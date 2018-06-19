Mizzou Falls to Tennessee in Regular Season Finale

COLUMBIA --The Missouri Tigers traveled to Knoxville on Saturday and fell to a tough Tennessee team, 64-62, in the last game of the regular season. Both teams had a lot to play for, with Tennessee on the NCAA tournament bubble and Mizzou looking for the three-seed and a double bye in the SEC tournament.

Laurence Bowers had the first 6 points of the game as the Tigers immediately took the lead. However, the Vols (19-11, 11-7 SEC) stayed close behind and took the lead after five consecutive points by Jarnell Stokes. A Tony Criswell layup with less than a minute in the half tied the game up at 27. Last minute scores by Quinton Chievous and Criswell sent the game to overtime tied at 29 apiece.

After 5 and a half minutes of even scoring to start the half, Laurence Bowers and Phil Pressey drained threes to finally give the Tigers a lead, although Tennessee stayed close. Mizzou led by two with 12 minutes to play.

After the media timeout, Mizzou scored the next six points to take an eight-point lead. However, Josh Richardson and Jordan McRae hit a jumper and three-pointer, respectively, to cut the lead back down to 3. Another McRae three and tip shot put Tennessee up by one with less than 6:30 left in the game.

After falling behind by 5 with four minutes to play, the Tigers fell short after several last minute scoring attempts. Bowers led the Tigers with 20 points. Pressey fell just short of a double-double, scoring 10 and recording nine assits.



The Tigers (22-9, 11-7) begin play in the SEC tournament in Nashville next week and will most likely be the number six seed.