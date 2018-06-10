Mizzou Fan Day Set for August 7

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Athletic Department has announced that the Ninth Annual Football Fan Day will be held Sunday, August 7, at Faurot Field. Gates will open at 3:45 p.m. and the team and coaches will sign autographs until 5:15 p.m. Admission to the fan-friendly event is free.

Tiger fans will have the opportunity to go onto the field and meet the Mizzou players and coaches and get autographs. Players will be able to sign one item per fan and free schedule posters will also be available at the event. Fans should enter via Gate 1 or Gate 2W beginning at 3:45 p.m. There will be plenty of free water on hand, but fans are encouraged to bring their ownsealed bottle of water to help beat the heat as well. Other outside food and beverage will not be permitted.

Parking for the event will be free and fans looking to get the latest Mizzou Football team gear are invited to check out the Tiger Team Store, which will be open that day from 3-6 p.m. Fans can park in any of the lots around Memorial Stadium.