Mizzou fans react to Alden's resignation

COLUMBIA - Mike Alden's decision to step down as Mizzou's athletic director marked the start of a new chapter for the department.

After 17 years, Mike Alden announced Thursday he is stepping down effective August 31, 2015.

Before Mizzou's men's basketball game against Kentucky, Tigers fan Berry Parks said Alden led Mizzou athletics to success on the field.

"He's done a great job with this athletic department," Parks said. " I mean he's built some really quality programs over the years."

Another Mizzou fan also had positive words for Alden.

"He took us to the SEC, that's the main thing. The second thing would be that he hired Gary Pinkel," Mizzou fan Keith Holloway said. "I've met him a few times, I think he's always been a hard worker for Mizzou."

MU fan Dallas Downing also said that under Alden's direction, Missouri Athletics has shown steady improvement since he started.

"I've watched them since I was a little kid, every year it seems like they get better and better every year." Downing said.

In a statement released this afternoon, Alden stated he was thankful to the Missouri Athletics community.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished over the past 17 years, which is a lifetime for an athletics administrator," Alden said.

Alden will remain at MU under a different role, as an instructor with the College of Education, where he will help launch a new leadership program.

Alden oversaw a busy period of growth and change for Mizzou athletics.

He began working as the athletic director in 1998.

His first major hire came in 1999 when he tapped former Mizzou head men's basketball coach Quin Snyder.

In 2001, he hired current head football coach Gary Pinkel.

In 2004, the basketball teams moved venues from the Hearnes Center to Mizzou Arena.

In 2006, Alden hired former UAB head men's basketball coach Mike Anderson after Snyder stepped down.

In 2011, Alden hired former Miami basketball head coach Frank Haith after Mike Anderson left to coach at Arkansas.

In 2012, Alden helped the University move from the Big 12 conference to the Southeastern conference.

In 2014, he hired Kim Anderson to coach the men's basketball team after Haith left to coach at Tulsa.

He also oversaw multiple renovations to Memorial Stadium including the east expansion, which was completed before the 2014 football season.

Alden's 17-year tenure as athletic director is the second longest in university history next to Don Faurot's 20-year stint.

Alden will be holding a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m., which will be shown live on KOMU and streaming on KOMU.com