Mizzou Football adds six more recruits on second National Signing Day

COLUMBIA - Six more student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to play football at Mizzou under Head Coach Barry Odom.

The most recent players to join Odom's roster are Tyler Badie, Nick Bolton, Xavier Delgado, Jastorian Hansford, Bobby Lawrence and Lindsey Scott Jr. Scott, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, is the only non-high school recruit in the second national signing day.

Badie is a running back from Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, Tennessee. Badie carried the ball 193 times for 1,1816 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season.

Dallas News rated Bolton, an inside linebacker from Frisco Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, the No. 5 linebacker in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, and Lone Star Prospects rated him as a Top 50 recruit in the state.

Odom also added two offensive lineman in Delgado, from Deer Valley High School in Glendale, Arizona, and Lawrence, from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri. Delgado received First Team All-State honors for class 4A, 5A and 6A schools, which earned him the No. 19 ranking in Arizona. Lawrence is the No. 19 recruit in Missouri, according to 247Sports.

Hansford joins the Tigers' defensive line, which has seen five of its members go to the NFL in this decade. Hansford, from Mary Pearson High School in Forsyth, Georgia, recorded 107 tackles, 17.5 of which were for a loss of yards, and 9.5 sacks in his senior season.

Lastly, is Lindsey ScottJr., a dual-threat quarterback from East Mississippi. Scott led EMCC to a 2017 NJCAA national championship, the school's fourth title in seven years. Among the NJCAA leaders this year, Scott ranked third in passing yards per game (290.1 yds/gm) and fourth in passing touchdowns (29). Scott also proved to be a threat on the ground, tallying 729 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

All six players were rated as three-star recruits, according to 247Sports, and Odom and his staff will travel across Missouri to discuss their recruits and the upcoming season.