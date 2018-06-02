Mizzou Football Bye Weekend Affects Local Businesses

COLUMBIA - The Tiger football's bye weekend meant no business for some, but more business for others.

Local restaurants and bars said no football causes a drastic decrease in business.

"Especially with the Cardinals playing last night, most people, especially anyone from St. Louis, went home last night and we can tell because there's no one here today. Don't expect it to be too busy tonight. Whenever there's not a game, most people use that as an excuse to go home, to relax, get out of town, get away from school," Bengals Bar and Grill bartender Jon Strope said.

These businesses said they make less than half of what they usually make on game weekends.

However, other local businesses, like frozen yogurt and clothing stores, said they benefit more when there is no football.

"The business is actually steadier...when people aren't going to peoples' houses or bars for the games," Yogoluv employee Brandon Wilder said.