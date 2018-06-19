Mizzou Football Dismisses Dorial Green-Beckham

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team dismissed wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, the former No. 1 overall recruit in the country, from the program Friday. The decision was made by head coach Gary Pinkel in conjunction with athletic director Mike Alden.

"This decision was made with the best interests of all involved in mind," Pinkel said. "Dorial's priority going forward needs to be focusing on getting the help he needs. As we have all along, we will continue to do everything we can to assist Dorial and his family. We care deeply about Dorial and his well-being, but hopefully he can benefit from a fresh start."

"We have a high standard of conduct for our student-athletes," Alden said. "Though we provide the resources and mentoring to all of our student-athletes, we are also responsible to the community at large and to the ideals and values of the University of Missouri. We have determined that this was a necessary step for our football team, athletic department, the University and our community."

Green-Beckham has had a history of off-the-field issues during his time at MU. He was recently involved in a burglary incident. He was also arrested twice on drug-related charges, once in August 2012 and the other in January 2014.

The wide receiver caught 87 passes for 1,278 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons with the Tigers.