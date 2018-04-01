Mizzou Football Faces Kansas State Saturday

COLUMBIA - The Tiger football team faces Kansas State on Saturday afternoon in the Little Apple. The Wildcats have the 3rd ranked defense in the Big 12, giving up 16 points per game.

Missouri has more than doubled Kansas State's 523 passing yards this season. Mizzou coming off the bye week and has had plenty of time to prepare for the Wildcats.



They was preparing for Baylor while we was preparing for them and that gets us a lot more film and just learning their defense and learning a lot more tendencies that they do on defense," said Jerrell Jackson, Missouri senior wide receiver.

"They've got four guys that are 6'4'' or taller at wide receiver positions and what are we?" said Bill Snyder, Kansas State football coach. "Our tallest guy is maybe 3'3'' or something like that. And those are not only just tall guys, I mean those are tall guys that can run, they can jump up and catch the ball. And they can block you."