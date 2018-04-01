Mizzou football frustrated but has resolve

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers offense broke the goal line Thursday for the first time since Oct. 3 against South Carolina but was unable to break through the win column.

Mississippi State (7-2, 3-2 SEC) beat Missouri (4-5, 1-5 SEC) Thursday night behind a four touchdown performance from quarterback Dak Prescott.

Missouri fans let out a sigh of relief when running back Russell Hansbrough scored the Tigers' first touchdown in more than a month in the second quarter. The Mississippi State Bulldogs responded with their passing attack, as Fred Ross and De'Runnya Wilson both had over 100 receiving yards.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock said reaching double digits in points by halftime was like a weight being taken off the team's shoulders.

"We had 13 points going into halftime, scoring our touchdown," Lock said. "Hopefully we can keep doing that a little bit more. But that was a huge deal to us obviously."

Running back Tyler Hunt had a breakthrough game with six carries for 85 yards. Hunt says he feels he's making a case for more touches but will continue to do what's best for the Tigers.

"Once I get out there and have my opportunity, I'm going to take advantage of it every time," Hunt said. "I do this for everybody on the team, so I want to make sure that everyone knows they can get 100 percent out of me every time."

The story changed in the second half as the offense returned to its struggling ways.

"We just didn't execute," Lock said. "We didn't make the plays. I should've gone through a couple of reads by myself."

Lock said his confidence is still there.

"It's in the same place," Lock said. "I mean when I say that, most people are going to be like 'Yeah he's lying,' but I've worked my butt off to get here. I know I can do the things I want to do out there."

Missouri's last four-game losing streak was over a decade ago, but Coach Pinkel said the team's approach will stay the same.

"Nothing changes," Pinkel said. "You go back and you make yourself as good as you can be. You coach better, you try to design better, you try to get your players to play better. It's the same formula. You have a great attitude, and you work your butt off. I've been doing it since the day I started coaching. There's not magic dust."

Lock says the recent rough patch of losing is only temporary.

"It's Division 1 football. It's a little different than what I've been used to. I know I'm going to adjust well. There's a storm cloud above us right now but storms don't last forever."