Mizzou Football Helping Joplin

JOPLIN - The Missouri football program is doing its part to help the tornado victims in Joplin. On Friday, the Tigers drove down a semitrailer full of supplies. Players on the trip include Wes Kemp, Jerrell Jackson, and Trey Hobson.

Former Tiger QB Chase Daniel is also involved in the relief effort. In addition to visiting Joplin, he has an autograph session scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon at Columbia's University Subaru. He is asking for a minimum donation of $20 for autographs and pictures. It's located at 1200 I-70 drive Southwest.