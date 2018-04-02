Mizzou Football Holds Recruiting Class Road Show

COLUMBIA - Missouri football is leaving the comfortable confines of Columbia for a series of recruiting receptions across the state.

Coach Gary Pinkel and his assistants met with the Tiger Club of Kansas City Tuesday night at the Holiday Inn CoCo Key across from Kauffman Stadium. Recruiting receptions for fans and boosters are also scheduled Wednesday in Columbia and St. Louis and Springfield on Feb. 21.

Mizzou's 20-member recruiting class for 2013 includes 11 in-state athletes, led by running back Chase Abbington from Fort Zumwalt South High School in O'Fallon.